Punjab: Two arrested near Amritsar for possessing over 7 kg heroin

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Punjab Police on Monday arrested two people for possessing over seven kilograms of Heroin in Lopoke village.

"The accused Gurdev Singh and Major Singh were nabbed from Lopoke police station area and 7.59 Kilogram Heroin and mobile phones were recovered from the spot," informed Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vikram Jeet Duggal.



The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

