Punjab: VB nabs Sub-Inspector for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

Last Updated: Tue, Sep 17, 2019 17:59 hrs

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused at VB police station, Firozpur.

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The state Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed Sub Inspector Gurmej Singh of Punjab Roadways, posted at Firozpur depot, for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.


A spokesperson of VB said on Tuesday that the accused was caught red-handed on the complaint of Gurcharan Singh, conductor, working in the same depot.
"The complainant had approached the VB and alleged that Singh was demanding a bribe of Rs 16,000 for not taking any action against him after checking of oil filing station and the deal was struck at Rs 10,000," said the VB in a statement.
After verifying the complaint, the VB team laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed with Rs 10,000 and tainted money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses, added the spokesperson.
A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused at VB police station, Firozpur. Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

