Punjab: VB team nabs ASI red handed for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

Phagwara (Punjab) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The state vigilance team has caught an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Jasbir Singh of Phagwara Police red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant.

Ashbani Kumar, the complainant, had told the Vigilance Bureau (VB) that Jasbir Singh was not registering a case on the instructions of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and was demanding Rs 10,000 as a bribe to do the same.



"Kapurthala Vigilance team caught ASI red-handed with a cash of Rs 10,000 on the spot," said the Vigilance Bureau in a statement. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

