Punjab allows specialist doctors to continue to work on

Chandigarh, June 18 (IANS) To tackle the emergent situation of Covid-19 pandemic, the Punjab government on Friday decided to allow specialist doctors of medicine, anaesthesia and TB and chest to continue their services, after their superannuation on completion of 58 years of age till March 31, 2022, on clinical posts.

The move is aimed at ensuring effective management of Covid isolation facilities in the state.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who said the services of these doctors were required to ensure timely and proper treatment to the patients.

The state government could not afford to take any risk in view of the continuing spread of the pandemic, leading to heavy burden on government hospitals and dispensaries, he added, as the cabinet took note of the fact that the recruitment advertisements had not received encouraging response and it was necessary to take urgent steps to prepare for a possible third wave.

The cabinet also granted post facto approval for extending the services of nine Group-C employees (para-medical staff) who are retiring in June in Government Medical Colleges at Patiala and Amritsar.

To provide nutrition to children in 0-6 years age group, pregnant women and lactating mothers across the state, the Cabinet gave approval to extension of 184 posts, approved under 'Poshan Abhiyaan' (National Nutrition Mission) till June 30.

