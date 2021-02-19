Punjab allows use of digital copies of vehicle registration certificates through mParivahan, DigiLocker apps

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 19 (ANI): Vehicle owners in Punjab will now have an option to carry digital copies of their driving licences (DLs) and registration certificates (RCs) in the state, as the Punjab Transport Department has allowed the electronic format of DLs and RCs on Friday.



Punjab Transport Minister Razia Sultana in a statement said that driving licences and vehicle registration certificates can be produced through mobile apps- mParivahan and DigiLocker, if law enforcement authorities like the traffic police and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) will ask for these documents during the on-spot inspection. It will enable vehicle owners not to carry plastic cards or physical copies.

A letter has been issued by State Transport Commissioner to all Secretaries of Punjab State Regional Transport Authorities/Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDMs) and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) traffic to sensitise the checking staff of police department in this regard, said the cabinet minister, while asking the officials to ensure that 'virtual' driving licences and vehicle registration certificates on smartphones will be authenticated on the spot verification.

Sultana directed that the information regarding allowing 'virtual' DLs and RCs should be put on the notice boards of the transport offices in the state to aware the general public. Besides, realising the digital Punjab drive, this system will also eliminate corruption and will help the people to avoid hefty fines in case of non-availability of hard copy of DL and RC, she added.

State Transport Commissioner Amarpal Singh further informed that if anyone forgets driving licence/vehicle registration certificate at home or misplaced or waiting for delivery of printed smart chip DL or RC, then there is no need to worry.

"Just download the app mParivahan or DigiLocker and save your virtual DL or RC. This is now absolutely valid and can be shown at the time of checking," he said.

He said that the moment applicant's RC or DL is approved by registering and licencing authority, he/she will get a message on phone about the approval and that can be downloaded in the app. (ANI)

