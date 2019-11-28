Punjab and Haryana HC gets six new judges

Chandigarh [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shanker Jha on Thursday administered oath of office to six additional judges here.

Six judges who have sworn as additional judges include Justice: Ashok Kumar Verma, Justice Sant Parkash, Justice Meenakshi I Mehta, Justice Karamjit Singh, Justice Vivek Puri and Justice Archana Puri.



Punjab and Haryana High Court judges, lawyers, senior officials of state governments, other senior officials and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

All these additional judges have been appointed for a term of two-year. (ANI)

