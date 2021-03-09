Punjab Assembly passes eight Bills

Chandigarh, March 9 (IANS) The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed eight Bills in the Budget session chaired by Speaker Rana K.P. Singh.

An official spokesperson of the government said Industry and Commerce Minister Sundar Sham Arora presented three bills -- the Amity University Punjab Bill of 2021, the Indian Partnership (Punjab Amendments) Bill of 2021 and the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion (Amendment) Bill of 2021 and passed in the Assembly.