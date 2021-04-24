Punjab bans mining from 7.30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Chandigarh, April 24 (IANS) Intensifying his government's crackdown on illegal mining in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a total ban on mining from 7.30 p.m. to 5 a.m, also directed the police and Enforcement Directorate (Mining) to take strict action against those found engaged in mining operations at night.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the illegal mining situation in the state, asked the Mining Department to strictly ensure that no mining is undertaken by any authorised contractor in river beds or other areas after 7.30 p.m. and before 5 a.m.

Warning of stringent action against violators, the Chief Minister said anyone, including officers and police personnel, found conniving in illegal sand mining operations should also be dealt with strictly.

While directing the Director General of Police (DGP) and the newly constituted Enforcement Directorate (Mining) to crack down strictly on any night mining activity, the Chief Minister, however, ordered that there should be no hinderance to the smooth movement of sand and gravel during the night in view of the high level of construction activity going on in the state.

Availability of the material at affordable price should also be ensured, he told the department, directing the Principal Secretary Mining to coordinate with authorised contractors to bring down the prices of sand and gravel.

During the meeting, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Minister, Water Resources, apprised the Chief Minister that the creation of Enforcement Directorate for Mining had made a positive impact on the ground in curbing illegal sand mining activities.

He assured the Chief Minister that sand mining operations in the state will be conducted smoothly, and smooth transportation of sand will be ensured.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said all Commissioners of Police and the SSPs have been directed to take action against the unscrupulous elements involved in illegal sand mining.

He said that additional manpower will now be deployed to check any night sand mining operations, in line with the Chief Minister's directives.

