Punjab BJP issues show-cause notice to Anil Joshi for 'anti-party' activities

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Punjab BJP on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to its leader and former state minister Anil Joshi for "anti-party" activities.



The notice was issued by Punjab unit general secretary Subhash Sharma on the directions of state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma.

In the notice issued by Sharma, Joshi has been asked to reply within two days on why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Sharma had said that former minister Anil Joshi was making statements against the central government, the party's central leadership, and the party's policies, which are anti-party activities. Therefore, he has taken disciplinary action against Joshi and issued a show-cause notice to him.

Former Amritsar North MLA Anil Joshi had said that it would be difficult for the BJP leaders to come out of their homes if the ongoing issue of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws is not resolved soon. (ANI)

