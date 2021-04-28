Punjab BJP treasurer sets up free COVID-19 vaccination booth in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 28 (ANI): As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi set up a free vaccination booth on Wednesday in Ludhiana.



Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "Since last year, COVID-19 has taken a toll on us. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered to carry out vaccination drive in all states, we have set up a vaccination booth."

"These vaccine doses are being given free of cost," he added.

The BJP leader also informed that they will set up more such booths in Ludhiana. "I have been directed to put up 64 camps. This is my first. I will try to put up at least 64 camps in Ludhiana."

"This is such a horrific disease. We are not playing politics here. There is no Congress, no BJP, no Akali Dal here. We are not asking people from where have they come. Everybody is being treated equally."

"We are working with the intention to serve people," he added.

Debi also urged people to get their COVID-19 vaccine doses at the earliest. He said, "It is my request to all the people to administer the vaccine in order to fight the deadly pandemic."

Punjab has 51,936 active COVID-19 cases. The state has recorded 8,630 related deaths so far since the onset of the pandemic. (ANI)

