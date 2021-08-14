Punjab: BSF museum, another attraction for visitors at Attari-Wagah border

The museum has spectacular statues, sculptures, artefacts along with a theatre."Those who come to experience the Beating Retreat ceremony will have another major centre of attraction here," BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhupinder Singh told ANI.In view of COVID-19, the museum has not yet opened its doors for public viewing. It was inaugurated in April 2021."Due to the pandemic, the BSF museum will open for the public along with the reopening of the Beating Retreat ceremony," said the DIG.The museum has a display of the achievements of the BSF, its history and information about BSF's war heroes, he noted adding that a 15-minute video about BSF will be played at the theatre for the people.Singh further informed that BSF received suggestions to establish a museum from the visitors of Attari-Wagah border."Attari-Wagah border is an attractive destination. Every Saturday and Sunday, about 20,000 - 25,000 people used visit the area to view the famous Beating retreat ceremony. We used to get suggestions that a museum should be set up with the history of BSF," he said. (ANI)