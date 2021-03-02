Punjab Budget session: AAP slams Governor for skipping para in his speech on farmers' stir

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday hit out at the Punjab Governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore for allegedly skipping the paragraph on the ongoing farmers' movement during his address in the state Vidhan Sabha on the second day of the budget session.



Addressing a press conference here, Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Punjab Assembly and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said, "The Governor skipped the paragraph in his speech which mentioned the ongoing farmers' agitation across the country."

Terming the Governor's speech as a hoax, he said: "The speech mentioned that the farmers' debts were waived off in the state and job opportunities have been created in Punjab. But the reality is that the youths of Punjab are struggling from unemployment and farmers in the state are committing suicide due to loans."

AAP MLA Aman Arora mentioned that a notice was issued to discuss the ongoing mining mafia in Punjab in the Assembly, but was dismissed by Speaker saying that the issue was not fresh.

"The notice also mentioned the names of the bigwigs running the mining mafia should be made public but they avoided it," he told media here. (ANI)

