Punjab budget to be presented on March 8

A cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday approved to summon the 14th session (Budget Session) of the 15th Vidhan Sabha from March 1 to 10 and recommended the same to the Governor V.P. Singh Badnore, who is to officially summon the state legislature.

An official spokesperson said after the cabinet meeting that the Chief Minister has been authorised to approve the Governor's Address for the session.

Besides, the state budget estimates for the next fiscal, the session will see the presentation of the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year 2018-19 (civil and commercial) and financial accounts of the state for the year 2019-20, as well as appropriation accounts for the year 2019-20.

Supplementary demands for grants for the year 2020-21 and appropriation bill on supplementary demands for grants for the year 2020-21 will also be laid on the table of the House.

