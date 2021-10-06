Punjab bureaucratic reshuffle: 12 IAS, 5 PCS officers transferred

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Punjab government on Wednesday carried out a bureaucratic reshuffle and transferred 12 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and five Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers.



As per the official order of the government, the 12 IAS officers who are transferred to new postings are Ravneet Kaur, Vijay Kumar Janjua, A Venu Prasad, Alok Shekhar, Vikas Garg, Veerendra Kumar Meena, Arun Sekhri, Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, Vinay Bublani, Sanjay Popli, B Srinivasan and Uma Shankar Gupta.

Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, Jyoti Bala, Manjit Singh Cheema, Mankanwal Singh Chahal and Ravinder Singh Arora are the five PCS officers who have been transferred as a part of the bureaucratic reshuffle.

The order has been signed by the Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab Anirudh Tewari.

Previously, on October 4, in a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Punjab government issued the transfer orders of 24 IAS and 12 PCS officers. (ANI)

