Punjab calls special Assembly session on extra powers to BSF

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved summoning of the special session of the Assembly on November 8 to oppose the Centre's notification extending the jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km from the international border, besides repealing the three "black" farm laws.

A decision to convene a special session was taken unanimously in the all-party meeting here on October 25.

The Cabinet also gave approval to the Punjab Anti-Red Tape Rules of 2021 framed by the Governance Reforms and Public Grievances Department to carry out the purposes of the Punjab Anti-Red Tape Act, 2021, which came into effect on April 6.

The Act shall be applicable to all departments and their attached or subordinate offices, including all units of local self-government, boards, corporations, public sector enterprises, societies, trusts, commissions or autonomous bodies established or constituted by an Act of the state legislature or whose expenditure is met from the consolidated fund of the state.

In a bid to promote ease-of-doing business, the Cabinet also gave a go ahead to the amendments in Punjab Right to Business Act of 2020 for inclusion of expansion by existing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the purview of the Act.

