Punjab: Captain-Sidhu tussle intensifies with their wives joining the conflict

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's wife and Lok Sabha member from Patiala, Preneet Kaur targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu for 'ignoring' Amritsar, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur hit back at her stating that she need not worry about Amritsar which is being handled 'very efficiently', adding that her husband who is providing ration to the people from his savings, will not leave his people in the lurch."While COVID was devastating people, you were not in Patiala for almost a year but in your farms. Do not bother about Amritsar East, it's being handled very efficiently. He will not leave his people in the lurch. He used his savings to provide ration to his people," tweeted Navjot Kaur, wife of cricketer-turned-politician today.This comes amid the second and the last meeting of the three-member panel, constituted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to resolve differences among its leaders in Punjab Congress, is underway at the party's 'war room' at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj road in the national capital.Following the first round of meeting between the three-member panel on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday reached the party's 'war room' at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj road in the national capital.The panel constituted by the Congress president to resolve differences among its leaders in Punjab Congress held its first meeting on Monday with 25 MLAs here.This is the last meeting of the Congress panel constituted to resolve factionalism in Punjab Congress, informed senior Congress leader and panel member Harish Rawat."Today is the last meeting (of the Congress panel constituted to resolve factionalism in Punjab Congress). Our president is going out for some 2-3 days, we will submit the report soon," Rawat told ANI.Apart from Rawat, the three-member panel formed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi includes Mallikarjun Kharge, and JP Aggarwal. The meeting is likely to take place at 11 am at Congress Headquarters.The agenda of the meeting is to resolve the widening differences between its leaders - Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, said Congress sources.Sidhu has already appeared before the panel on Tuesday and maintained his sharp stance and said that he has conveyed the truth of Punjab to the high command in a "loud voice".Speaking to the media personnel Sidhu had said, "I have come at the call of the high command. Whatever he asked in the interest of the party made him aware. I have conveyed the voice of the people of Punjab which are coming tearing the ground. I have come to bring out the voice of grassroots in Punjab. My stand was, is and will be the same. The democratic power of the people of Punjab, the power of tax should go back to those people. I have come by publishing the truth. Truth is tortured, not defeated."Apart from Sidhu, on Tuesday, one of the big names was MLA Pargat Singh who spoke in front of the panel. Pargat had said, "Many MLAs have complained about the Captain in front of the panel."Sidhu is the biggest name among the leaders who raised their voice against the chief minister, so from a distance, this dispute appears to be Captain against Sidhu, but in reality, it is the election promises of Amarinder Singh versus Congress which were not fulfilled.The biggest issue among them is the issue of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. Congress leaders feel that if concrete action is not taken in this matter, then Congress will suffer a huge loss in the elections.Punjab Chief Minister also has the responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Captain's opponents accuse him of being close to Sukhbir Singh Badal and not taking any action against him for that reason.Now, eight months before the election, the demand to replace Captain is gaining momentum. The Congress leadership has formed a committee to stop the rebellion, but the challenge before the committee is very complex. The most complicated thing is that this dispute is not limited only to the tussle between Captain and Sidhu.In two days, a panel set up by Sonia Gandhi has met more than 50 Punjab MLAs in Delhi. Some have spoken of unity and discipline in the party, while some leaders have demanded the change. (ANI)