Punjab, Chhattisgarh CMs not allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) The chief ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh have been asked not to come to the state capital.

In a letter to the Lucknow airport authorities, additional chief secretary home, Avanish Awasthi has said that Section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri and in view of the situation, leaders cannot be permitted to proceed to the district.