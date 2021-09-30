Punjab CM calls cabinet meeting on Oct 4

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has called a cabinet meeting on October 4 even as there is no resolution yet to the political crisis being faced by the ruling Congress.



Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief on September 28, met Channi on Thursday.

Party sources said Sidhu's resignation has not been accepted by the party yet.

Channi on Wednesday chaired the second meeting of the state cabinet in Chandigarh. Cabinet Ministers Bharahm Mahindra and Razia Sultana didn't attend the meeting. (ANI)