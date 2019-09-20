Punjab CM, entire state cabinet to visit Kartarpur Corridor on day of opening

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, along with MLAs, entire state cabinet and central government's representative will visit the Kartarpur Corridor on the day of its opening.

"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, MLAs, the entire state cabinet, a central government representative, who will flag off the first 'jatha,' and journalists, will visit Kartarpur Corridor on the day of its opening," Randhawa told ANI over the phone.With less than two months to go for the historic 550th 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Nanak Dev, Captain Amarinder yesterday took stock of the ongoing construction work for the Kartarpur Corridor while sanctioning Rs 75.23 crore for widening and strengthening of the major roads leading to this iconic town.On September 16, Pakistan had maintained that the Kartarpur Corridor for Indian pilgrims will be opened on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.India has asked Pakistan to "reconsider" its decision to charge USD 20 as service charge from pilgrims to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan.The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)