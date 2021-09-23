Punjab CM announces curtailment in his security cover, says 'VIP culture' should end

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], September 23 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday announced curtailment in his security cover.



Asserting that he is a common man and brother of every Punjabi, the Punjab Chief Minister said that he has set the wheels in motion to end the VIP culture in government functioning for the benefit of people.

"I am one of you and I don't need an army of 1,000 security personnel to protect me from my own brethren," Channi said.

The Chief Minister, during his address at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, said that he was surprised to learn after assuming charge of his office that he has 000 security personnel to guard him.

Stating that it is a sheer wastage of government resources, he said this cannot be allowed.

"What harm my own Punjabis will do to me as I too am a common man like them," he said, according to an official release.

Channi also said that he is not a VIP and is "a normal Punjabi" and anyone can call him anytime on his phone as he is available for serving the people round the clock.

The Chief Minister said that overruling the rationale given by intelligence agencies regarding the threat to his life, he has asked the police to reduce his security.

The Chief Minister also quipped he was surprised to learn that "being the head of state he is also entitled to a car as big as room for the comfortable travel".

However, he said that what peeved him was that Rs 2 crore was spent from tax payer's money to purchase this car.

Channi said that this luxury is unwarranted and undesirable as these funds could have been well utilised for the welfare of the public especially those from weaker and underprivileged sections.

The Chief Minister said he has also asked the officers to ensure a reduction in vehicles constituting his cavalcade.

The Chief Minister said he is a votary of simple living and high thinking and "this VIP culture has to go at all cost".

Noting that he is not fond of a luxurious lifestyle, the Chief Minister said he is there to serve the Punjabis. (ANI)

