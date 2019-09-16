Punjab CM announces ease in Civil Services recruitment to fill 72 vacant posts

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced relaxation in the recruitment rules for qualified civil services personnel in the state through amendments in various relevant legislation, to boost filling of 72 vacant posts.

The decision was announced by the Chief Minister after the Cabinet meeting here on Monday.The seats were vacant due to non-availability of suitable candidates and now it would help resolve the issues related to the allocation of services on the basis of Punjab State Civil Services Combined Examination"The Council of Ministers approved the proposals mooted by the Personnel Department to bring necessary amendments in the draft notifications of Rule 4 (2) of the Punjab Recruitment of Ex-Servicemen Rules, 1982, Rule 3 (2) of the Punjab Recruitment of Sportsman Rules, 1988, Rule 5 of Punjab State Civil Services (Appointment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2009 besides insertion of Rule 10 (A) in the Punjab State Civil Services (Appointment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2009," said an official spokespersonThe Cabinet also authorised the Chief Minister to approve the final draft of the rules, said the spokesperson.In pursuant to the conduct of Punjab Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) had forwarded the merit lists of candidates to the government for allocation of services to 72 posts that had been advertised.These included Punjab Civil Services (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Excise and Taxation Officers, Tehsildar, Food Supply Officer, Block Development and Panchayats Officer, Labour-cum-Conciliation Officer and Employment Generation and Training Officer.Of these, 17 reserved posts remained unfilled due to non-availability of candidates, following which PPSC urged the government to get them filled after taking an appropriate decision. The government was informed that similar situations had also occurred in the past since the rules and instructions governing such situations were not very clear.Under the existing rules, different categories of vacant posts, such as those reserved for SCs, Balmiki and Mazhabi Sikh and General Category Sportsmen and Ex-Servicemen, were being treated differently.There was ambiguity on whether the unfilled posts of ex-servicemen and sports quota from Balmiki and Mazhabi Sikh category were to be filled from General Pool of Balmiki and Mazhabi Sikh or from General pool of all SC Candidates.Such situations led to prolonged litigations regarding filling up of these posts. In view of these circumstances, the Personnel Department had proposed that the rules and instructions may be modified to make these clear, logical and consistent across all categories of posts, and ensure that the interests of SCs and BCs are duly protected. (ANI)