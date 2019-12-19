Punjab CM appeals for peace but condemns crackdown on 'peaceful CAA protests'

New Delhi (India), Dec 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has requested the people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act not to resort to violence and do not damage properties, while he condemned the police crackdown on protesters in the national capital.

"No democracy can work by suppressing people's voice. I condemn the crackdown on peaceful #CAAProtests in Delhi & other cities. Preventive & penal measures should be used in proportion to a threat to law & order. Are we living in a totalitarian State? #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct," tweeted Amarinder Singh.

"At the same time, I appeal to the protesters not to resort to violence or destruction of property. While protests are a part of a democratic process, non-violence is the basic ethos of India. So let's fight against this unconstitutional #CitizenshipAmmendmentAct peacefully," he said in his subsequent tweet.Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests are being staged in various parts of the city.Earlier in the day, telecom operators halted Internet and SMS services in parts of Delhi following an order from the Delhi Police in view of the anti-citizenship law demonstrations being held at various locations.SMS and Internet services have been affected for a few hours in parts of Old Delhi, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana in view of prevailing law and order situation.Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area after a protest march was called by various opposition parties. The Delhi Police have requested the people to not spread rumours and cooperate with the police while holding protests against the CAA in the national capital. (ANI)