Punjab CM approves 5 sports persons for PIS Governing Council

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday approved the names of five eminent sportspersons to be made members of the Governing Council of Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS).

All these sportspersons are from different disciplines of sports, an official statement from the CM's office said on Saturday.



They are hockey player Harcharan Singh, athlete Gurmeet Kaur, Kabaddi player Hardeep Singh, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and internationally acclaimed shooter Abhinav Bindra.

PIS is the principal policy formulating body of sports in the state. It has been mandated to create a sizeable pool of high-potential sportspersons, to be groomed as medal prospects in Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and other National and International competitions. (ANI)

