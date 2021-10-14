Punjab CM Channi arrives at former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's farmhouse in Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 14 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi arrived at former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's farmhouse, in Siswan, Mohali on Thursday.



Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as Punjab unit chief a few days ago, will meet Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Punjab Incharge Harish Rawat on Thursday, October 14 in New Delhi.

After the resignation as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), Sidhu will be having his first official meeting with the Congress central leadership. (ANI)