Punjab CM Channi holds discussion with Rahul Gandhi over new cabinet formation

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the selection of ministers for the new cabinet.



The meeting was held at Rahul Gandhi's residence in the national capital. The meeting was held for at least 5 hours and got over at 2 am on Friday.

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and party national general secretary KC Venugopal were present at the meeting.

The close aides of the former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh are likely to be dropped from the Cabinet, the sources said.

Five new faces are to be inducted into Channi's cabinet, sources said.

Punjab CM along with Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu had met senior Congress leader Ambika Soni and KC Venugopal on September 20.

Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday. The three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib is the state's first Dalit Chief Minister.

On Sunday, after several rounds of parleys, Channi was selected for the post by the party high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Amarinder Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

These developments came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)