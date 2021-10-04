Punjab CM Channi to visit Rajasthan on Tuesday

He will hold a meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence and other ministers from the Gehlot cabinet will also be present on the occasion.

Jaipur, Oct 4 (IANS) The newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi will be coming to Rajasthan on Tuesday (October 5).

As per sources, the Congress high command has been sending Channi on different tours to elevate his profile and to show that he is not a dummy CM.

Recently Channi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now he is coming to meet the CM in Rajasthan.

"This itself proves the fact that the CM is taking his own initiatives. This tour can also be aimed at the Rajasthan-Punjab water dispute," said sources.

--IANS

arc/dpb