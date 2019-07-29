Punjab CM concerned over killing of retired Army officer in UP

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed concern over the death of a retired Army officer, who was thrashed in Uttar Pradesh.

"Disturbing to learn of the death of retired Captain Amanullah in Amethi by unidentified assailants. Request concerned authorities to thoroughly investigate the case and ensure justice to the family," the Chief Minister, who is also a retired Army officer, tweeted.

The 64-year-old retired Army captain was beaten to death by unidentified assailants in the Amethi district on Saturday.