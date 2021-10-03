Punjab CM condemns Lakhimpur incident; his deputy Randhawa to have on spot assessment tomorrow

Chandigarh [India], October 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday condemned the alleged killings of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.



"A ghastly and inhuman act that must be condemned by one and all in the strongest possible words," Channi said in his statement.

He urged the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to take action against the culprits and ensure justice for the families of the deceased.

"I strongly condemn Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which innocent farmers have lost their lives & share condolences with bereaved families in this hour of grief. I also depute Deputy CM @Sukhjinder_INC & MLA @kuljitnagra1 to ascertain situation & extend all help to aggrieved families," Channi tweeted.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also condemned the incident in his statement, describing it as a "cold-blooded murder at the hands of a BJP leader".

Randhawa will visit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow to have on the spot assessment of the situation there.

Randhawa demanded immediate arrest of the culprits, registration of cases against them and suitable compensation for the families of the deceased and injured.

"Will be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, UP, tomorrow, Monday, alongwith team of officials to have on the spot assessment of situation arising out of the killing of peacefully protesting farmers. I appeal everyone to maintain peace at all costs. I will ensure guilty will be punished," he tweeted.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), while condemning the incident, said, "It seems the government is trying to protect the son of the union minister of State which is shocking and condemnable. We demand not only registration of a murder case against Ashish Misra but also his immediate arrest".

He further said that a wrong signal has been sent to the country through the incident and urged Yogi Adityanath to provide justice for families of the 'murdered farmers'.

"An exemplary example should be set that the country will not allow such brutality against the annadaata," Badal added.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed on Sunday that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

As per Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh, a total of eight persons have died in the incident. (ANI)

