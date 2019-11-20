Punjab CM condoles demise of 3 Army personnel in Siachen avalanche, announces Rs 12 lakhs ex-gratia

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of three Army personnel in an avalanche at Siachen Glacier two days ago.

Naik Maninder Singh of Fatehgarh Churian (Gurdaspur), Sepoy Veerpal Singh of village Guara near Malerkotla (Sangrur) and Sepoy Dimple Kumar of Village Saidan near Hajipur (Hoshiarpur) lost their lives in the line of duty at the world's highest battlefield on Monday.



The Punjab Chief Minister has expressed grief and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families. He has announced financial assistance to the tune of Rs 12 lakh each for the next of kin, along with a government job for one eligible member of each family, according to an official spokesperson. (ANI)

