Punjab CM confers state awards on 45 people

The awards for the year 2020 could not be conferred earlier due to Covid-19. However, a separate function would be held soon for giving the state awards for 2021, where distinguished persons, including the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief and all ranks of the Western Command, for their 'exemplary' contribution in the fight against Covid-19 would be honoured.

Amritsar, Aug 15 (IANS) As many as 45 people were conferred with state awards by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday for their 'valuable contributions' and 'dedicated services' to the society.

Singh also handed over appointment letters for government jobs to one family member each of the 34 victims of the 2018 Amritsar rail accident at Jaura Phatak.

The Chief Minister was here at Gandhi Ground to lead the state-level celebrations of the 75th Independence Day.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister unfurled the national flag, expressing that the collective spirit of the people would prevail over all the challenges. He remembered the sacrifices of all those who had made the India's freedom possible.

Recalling his visit to the Andaman Cellular Jail, he said he spotted the names of so many Punjabis he was not even aware of as having fought for the nation's independence.

Punjabis have given immense sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the country, he noted while paying tributes to all of them.

The Chief Minister also inspected the parade and took the salute of the march past led by commander DSP Madhvi Sharma and second-in-command DSP Harinder Singh Mann.

The parade included contingents from Punjab Police Recruits Training Centre in Jahan Khela, Punjab Jail Police, Chandigarh Police, Guardians of Governance and Brass and Pipe band of Punjab Armed Police.

--IANS

