Punjab CM deputes 4 ministers to oversee flood relief works

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 24: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday deputed four ministers to oversee the relief operations in the flood-ravaged Ropar, Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts and directed authorities to expedite the restoration of power supply in the affected areas.

While ministers Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunder Sham Arora have been tasked with monitoring the relief works in Ropar district, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Bharat Bhushan Ashu have been directed to oversee the operations in Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts, the government said in an official communication on Friday.During a review meeting of the relief and rescue operations here, the Chief Minister asked Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa as well as Chairman Powercom to visit the flood-hit areas and take urgent steps to restore power supply.Briefing about the flood situations, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner (DC) told the Chief Minister that 20 out of 80 flood-affected villages were inundated."A dedicated team comprising an MBBS doctor, along with staff and requisite medical kits, had been pressed into service in each of these villages. In addition, a veterinary doctor with staff, a food inspector, full dry ration for three days and a police constable had also been deputed in these villages," a press note quoted the DC as saying.The Jalandhar DC informed the Chief Minister that the drainage wing of the Water Resources Department had been asked to complete the work of plugging the 350 feet wide breach at village Meowal in Phillaur Sub Division by Saturday.Singh was informed by the Ropar DC that the relief and flood protection works in affected areas were going on in full swing as the water level was gradually receding.Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh visited the flood-hit areas and interacted with the local residents during the day.Meanwhile, IPS Officers of the state cadre have unanimously decided to contribute a day's salary each to the Chief Minister Flood Relief Fund, DGP Dinkar Gupta said. (ANI)