Punjab CM expresses concerns over Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday expressed his concerns over the Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam.



Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister informed that the District Administration has been informed and several teams rushed to the location and rescue operations are underway.

"Concerned over the news of an Army helicopter crash at Ranjit Sagar Dam, Pathankot. District Administration has rushed teams to the location, rescue operations are underway," Singh tweeted.

An Indian Army helicopter crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua earlier today.

According to Army sources, the search operations for the two pilots from the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter, which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam, are still on.

The Weapon System Integrated helicopter had taken off from Punjab's Pathankot and met with the accident during a routine sortie, they added. (ANI)

