Punjab CM expresses grief over demise of Professor Kulwant Singh Grewal

Chandigarh [India], April 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Professor Kulwant Singh Grewal. He also condoled the bereaved family members of him.



"Saddened to hear of Prof. Kulwant Singh Grewal Ji's demise. He was a well known Punjabi and Hindi poet and also authored eight books. He also served as Director and Professor of Punjabi University, Patiala. My thoughts and prayers are with the family in this difficult time," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Kulwant Grewal was breathed last today. The renowned poet was also awarded the Shiromani Punjabi Poet Award in 2016 by the Punjab Languages Department. (ANI)

