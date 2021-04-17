Punjab CM expresses grief over killings in US

"Shocked by the mass shooting incident at FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis which took the lives of 8 people including 4 Sikhs. Pray for strength to their families in this hour of grief," Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

At least four Sikhs were massacred at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis when a former employee stormed the complex in the latest of series of mass shootings in the US, according to the Sikh Coalition.

Officials said that the gunman killed himself after murdering eight people and wounding at least seven, five of whom were hospitalised.

Three of the Sikhs killed were in their 60s and two were women, according to a list released by police late Friday night.

Among the eight people killed were Amarjeet Kaur Johal, 66, Jaswinder Kaur, 64, Jaswinder Singh, 68, and Amarjit Sekhon, 48.

Police identified the alleged killer as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, and from a picture of him released by the Indianapolis Police Department, he appeared to be white.

