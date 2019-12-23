Punjab CM hails JMM-Congress-RJD victory in Jharkhand

Chandigarh, Dec 23 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday hailed the victory of the Congress-JMM-RJD in the Jharkhand Assembly polls, terming it rejection of the divisive politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Welcoming the election results, the Chief Minister said the reversal of the ruling BJP's fortunes, which had begun earlier this year, has taken another leap forward with these polls.

With these results, BJP's divisive agenda had not only been exposed but had also been rejected outright by the people, said Amarinder Singh, adding that the mandate marked the defeat of the ruling party's communal politics.

vg/vd