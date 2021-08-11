Punjab CM likely to meet PM Modi on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday, sources said.



According to the sources, Singh is likely to meet PM Modi at around 6 pm.

Last month, the Punjab CM had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to resume dialogue with the agitating farmers and resolve their issues because there is a danger that powers across the border "may try to play upon the charged emotions of our proud, sincere, and hard-working farmers."

He had outlined that farmers have been protesting for the past seven months and their demonstrations have been peaceful more or less. He also had cited "cross-border threat" by ISI-backed groups.

The Punjab CM will also be meeting the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya at 4 pm today, the sources said.

Amarinder Singh also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and pressed Shah for the immediate repeal of the new farm laws, adding that the laws had "caused great resentment amongst farmers from Punjab and other states".

Expressing concern over the fear of inimical powers from across the border trying to exploit the resentment and disgruntlement against the government, the Chief Minister sought an enduring and expeditious solution to the farmers' concerns.

The Chief Minister said protests have been going on in Punjab ever since the Union Government issued the ordinances in June 2020.

"While these protests have so far been largely peaceful, one can sense rising tempers, especially as the state moves towards elections in early 2022," he said.

Singh on Tuesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the first time after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief, despite his opposition.

The meeting came amid talk of a possible Cabinet reshuffle in the state where assembly polls are scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)