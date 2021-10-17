Punjab CM meets Sidhu hours after PPCC chief made letter to Sonia Gandhi public

Chandigarh [India], October 18 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday met Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu. Cabinet minister Pargat Singh, who is also the general secretary (organisation) of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), was present in the meeting that took place in Chandigarh.



This comes after PPCC chief Sidhu made public a letter written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a meeting to present a 13-point agenda for the party's campaign for the next Assembly polls.

"I further request you to kindly give me a personal audience to present to you the Punjab Model with a 13-Point Agenda to be part of the Congress Manifesto for the 2022 Assembly Elections, which is separate from this by means of its long-term vision to be implemented over a longer period of time, have crafted it through years of consultations with academics, civil society, party workers and feedback from the People of Punjab," Sidhu said in his letter.

Sidhu had announced his resignation as PPCC chief on Twitter on September 28. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. But his resignation was not accepted by the party.

However, earlier on October 15, he withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief. (ANI)