Punjab CM mourns demise of veteran actor Satish Kaul

Chandigarh, April 10 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of veteran Punjabi actor Satish Kaul (76), who passed away in a private hospital at Ludhiana.
In a condolence message, the Chief Minister described Kaul as a versatile actor, who played a pivotal role in the promotion of Punjabi cinema, art and culture.
"Being a staunch votary of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat, Kaul would be ever remembered by one and all for his enormous contribution for making Punjabi cinema popular amongst the people," added the CM.
--IANS
