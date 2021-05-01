Punjab CM offers payers to mark 400th Prakash Purb

Praying for the safety and well-being of all in these challenging pandemic situation, Singh exhorted the people to follow "Guru ji's" universal message of love, secularism, religious tolerance, freedom of faith and peaceful co-existence.

Chandigarh, May 1 (IANS) Amid the Covid-19 curbs, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday virtually joined the people in offering 'ardas' to mark the auspicious 400th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh master.

Terming it as an occasion to spread the message of the Guru's supreme sacrifice for the sake of humanity and religious freedom, the Chief Minister said the life and philosophy of the ninth Guru remains a beacon of inspiration for the world.

Singh further said he was extremely blessed to lead his government, in its previous tenure, to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib at Sri Harmandir Sahib in 2004 and in constructing various memorials, including one dedicated to '40 Mukte' (Liberated Ones) at Muktsar Sahib and several commemorative gates at Fatehgarh Sahib.

"We have been also fortunate to celebrate the 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev and 350th Prakash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh during our present tenure," he added.

