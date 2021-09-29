Punjab CM reiterates on curtailing VVIP culture, directs police to deploy minimum personnel with him

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 29 (ANI): In an effort to curb VVIP culture by curtailing security, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday directed the state's police department to keep only a bare minimum number of security personnel with him.



During a security review meeting, the Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota apprised the Chief Minister that the security personnel strength is being reviewed keeping in view his directions as well as the threat perception since he is an SPU protectee.

This is not the first time Channi emphasised on curtailing security. The Chief Minister on Thursday announced a curtail in his security cover and said that he does not need an army to protect him from his own brethren.

"I am one of you and I don't need an army of 1000 security personnel to protect me from my own brethren", he had said.

Channi also called excessive security a sheer wastage of government resources. He also mentioned that he is not fond of a luxurious lifestyle and added that he has also asked the officers to ensure a reduction in vehicles constituting his cavalcade. (ANI)

