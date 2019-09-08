Punjab CM rejects charges on celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev

The Chief Minister said cabinet ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O.P. Soni had been directed to discuss the modalities of the Prakash Purb celebrations with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

It was not the government which had shown no interest in holding a joint function, as directed by Akal Takht Sahib, but the SGPC that had been refusing to join the government in celebrating the historic occasion on a common platform, he added.

Reiterating his appeal to the SGPC to support the government in commemorating the celebrations, Amarinder Singh urged the religious body's chief to keep an open mind on the issue.