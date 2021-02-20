Punjab CM requests Centre to consult state in fixing Covid vaccine priorities

Chandigarh [India], February 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the central government to consult with the state before fixing priorities for Covid vaccination, as it is a matter involving the entire population.



With the portal created by the Centre for registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Chief Minister pointed out, calling upon the Centre to allow entry of such workers to improve the status of vaccination drive, according to a press release.

In his circulated speech at the NITI Aayog meeting, Singh also requested the Centre to allow 100 per cent use of available State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) towards expenditure for COVID Management, instead of the present ceiling of 50 per cent.

He suggested in the event of the SDRF yearly budget being exceeded due to enhanced expenditure on COVID related matters, the state may also be allowed to utilise previous years available funds.

He also urged the central government to provide immediate financial assistance of at least Rs 300 crore to upgrade health infrastructure, equipment and other healthcare needs (medicines and consumables) in view of the pandemic.

The Punjab Chief Minister also sought the creation of a 'Water Quality Kosh' in every state to enable his state to achieve the vision of providing potable water to each rural household on a sustainable basis even in the water quality affected habitations. (ANI)

