Punjab CM rolls out new initiative of youth cadre to fight COVID under Mission Fateh 2.0

Singh has directed to form groups of seven Rural Corona Volunteers (RCVs) per village or municipal ward as a cadre, under this initiative, according to an official statement.As the villages of Punjab have seen the worse of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the CM has called for a strong campaign for "Corona Mukt Pind".He has directed the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs and District Collectors to form RCVs immediately and be the torchbearers of the war against contagion.Singh said that existing clubs can also become RCVs and that these could work as a powerful support system for the Panchayats and Municipalities in the war against COVID.Interacting with youth from rural and urban areas through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said, "As a result of the support of the people, the number of cases in the state has come down from around 9000 to 4000+ in a matter of about three weeks. But given the impact on rural areas this time, the situation continues to be grave".The RCVs are tasked to carry the 3Ts drive (Test, Trace and Treat) forward, and to take care of the poor and elderly in the area, while also connecting them to the Covid Control Rooms and helplines.The RCVs are also expected to conduct Theekri Pehras in all villages to promote COVID appropriate behaviour and assist villagers in accessing adequate healthcare.Discouraging quacks, and encouraging the download of COVA App, besides preparing and displaying banners and pamphlets, are supposed to be done by the RVAs, the Chief Minister instructed."The youth could also play a big role also in countering rumours and false propaganda on social media. The state government will extend full support to them to fight the pandemic and save Punjab together", he said.He has also urged the RCVs to spread awareness among the people in rural areas on the use of proper protocols that need to be followed for COVID treatment, given the spread of black and white fungus due to high usage of steroids.The Chief Minister also announced that beginning today, the Department of Youth Affairs has started distributing 1 lakh badges and 4 lakh car stickers carrying the message "I am vaccinated", and has urged the RCVs to encourage people to flaunt their vaccination Status.As a reward for the participation of the youth in the war against COVID, every RCV will be given a Sports Kit, to be distributed on August 12 (International Youth Day).The CM has directed Department of Sports and Youth Affairs to immediately commence the procurement of 15,000 kits.Epressing the hope that Mission 2.0 would be the last battle in the war against COVID, the Chief Minister underlined the need to be prepared for a third wave, however.Drawing an analogy with the Army, he said: "The enemy should never be considered weak, and we should be prepared to fight".Over vaccine shortage, he Singh said, "The state government is trying to procure vaccines from all possible sources to meet the sudden demand as more and more people were realising that this was the only protection against the pandemic, especially in view of the fast-spreading strain that originated in the UK".Meanwhile, youth icon and brand ambassador of State's COVID Vaccine Campaign, Sonu Sood, underscored the need to create awareness amongst people, especially in rural areas, about the importance of vaccination.He said that he will personally try to ensure maximum vaccine supply from Bharat Biotech for the state. Sood also evinced interest in setting up a medical oxygen plant in Government Hospital, Moga. (ANI)