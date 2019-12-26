Punjab CM's nod for social audit of projects

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday gave the go ahead for social audit of engineering projects in the state as part of his government's efforts to bring in greater efficiency and transparency.

Giving his approval to the Vigilance Bureau's proposal in this regard, the Chief Minister said the move would contribute further to eliminating corruption from the project implementation process.

An informed citizenry is critical to ensuring transparency in work execution, as well in reducing and eliminating avenues that can be used to indulge in corrupt practices, he said.

As part of the Vigilance Bureau proposal for the social audit scheme, 'Citizen Information Boards' containing important particulars regarding ongoing or future work of the government will be put up at work sites for information of citizens, said an official spokesperson. Additionally, it will be mandatory for the department concerned to post this information on their website, under this preventive vigilance scheme. In addition to engineering works, the scheme has also been approved for a few other boards of non-engineering nature, according to the spokesperson. vg/vd