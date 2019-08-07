Punjab CM's wife Preneet Kaur duped of Rs 23 lakh

The fraudster, who claimed to be a manager in the State Bank of India, was arrested and the money had been recovered, the police said on Wednesday.

The Patiala police said Kaur was in Delhi last week to attend the monsoon session of Parliament when she got the fraud call. He sought her bank account number, ATM (automated teller machine) pin and later OTP (one-time password), generated on her mobile phone.

As she shared her bank transaction details, she received an SMS from the bank saying Rs 23 lakh have been withdrawn from her account. She immediately informed the cyber cell of the police, which traced the caller to Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the fraudster was arrested along with a few others and the investigation was on.