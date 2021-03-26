Punjab CM sanctions Rs 25l each for native villages of Galwan martyrs

Reviewing the various welfare measures for ex-servicemen, the Chief Minister said it was a humble effort on the part of the state government to undertake the development of the villages of Galwan martyrs.

Chandigarh, March 26 (IANS) In recognition of the exemplary valour shown by five martyrs of the Galwan valley hailing from Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday sanctioned Rs 25 lakh each for the development of their native villages.

Giving details, an official spokesperson disclosed that the Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 25 lakh each for the development of Seel village in Patiala district from where Naib Sub Mandeep Singh of 3 Medium Regiment belonged; Bhojraj village in Gurdaspur district of Naib Sub Satnam Singh of 3 Medium Regiment; Birewal Dogra village in Mansa of Sep Gurtej Singh of 3 Punjab; Tolewal village in Sangrur of Sep Gurbrinder Singh of 3 Punjab; and Mardanheri village in Patiala of Lance Naik Saleem Khan of 58 Engineer Regiment.

Apart from the total Rs 1.25 crore sanctioned for the development of the five villages, the Chief Minister also approved Rs18 crore for the Punjab State War Heroes Memorial and Museum at Amritsar.

Further, in order to provide boarding and lodging facilities to ex-servicemen, war widows and their family members, the Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs 4 crore for the construction of Sainik Rest Houses at Mansa and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

The Chief Minister also approved Rs 39.50 lakh for the construction of the Victory Tower and renovation of War Memorial at Asafwala in Fazilka district.

Pertinently, this memorial was constructed to commemorate the gallantry deeds of the soldiers, who laid down their lives during 1971 Indo-Pak war in Fazilka sector.

--IANS

vg/sdr/