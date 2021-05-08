Punjab CM seeks help of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas in Covid fight

Chandigarh, May 8 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought the support of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas in the state's fight against Covid-19, while directing all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to closely coordinate with authorized representatives in various branches of the Satsang in this regard.

In a letter to the Satsang chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the Chief Minister has urged him to make all branches available with the Satsang for the treatment of Covid patients, with attendants deputed for the purpose.

He also requested Dhillon to extend help in the form of medicines and other relief material for Covid affected persons across the state.

While the state government was making concerted efforts, as part of Mission Fateh, to ensure best possible medical care for the patients, the constantly spiraling cases warranted unstinted support from religious institutions, NGOs and other such organisations, said the Chief Minister.

Referring to Radha Soami Satsang Beas' yeoman service in the state's battle against Covid last year, which had helped in stabilizing the situation considerably, the Chief Minister said the pandemic this year was even more virulent and life threatening, thus requiring support from the Satsang in tackling it.

He pointed out that experts had warned that the next wave would be even more dangerous, which necessitated the collective efforts of all to ensure the success of Mission Fateh, an initiative to defeat the pandemic.

--IANS

