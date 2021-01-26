Punjab CM starts development projects in Patiala of over Rs 213 crore

Patiala (Punjab) [India], January 26 (ANI): As part of efforts to to harness tourism potential of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday digitally kicked-off a slew of development projects worth Rs 213.37 crore as a gift to the residents of Patiala heritage city on the 72nd Republic Day.



These include project for rejuvenation of badi nadi and chhoti nadi, being implemented by Patiala Urban Planning and Development Authority, at a cost of Rs 208.33 crore, besides revival of historic Rajindra Lake at cost of Rs 5.04 crore.

According to a spokesperson of Chief Minister's Office, the rejuvenation project of Badi and Chotti Nadi, which commenced on October 22, 2020, would be completed within 24 months.

The total length of badi nadi stretch is 8.65 km, starting from Daulatpura Bridge near focal point. Two STPs (sewerage treatment plants) of 15 MLD and 26 MLD and CETP (Common Effluent Treatment Plant) of 2.5 MLD will be constructed on Badi Nadi to treat the sewer.

The total length of Chotti Nadi is 4.5 km, originating near Patiala railway station with outfall in Badi Nadi near Deer Park. Concrete lining will be done and walkways and cycle tracks will be constructed within the right of way of the Nadi. The campus lighting will be done through a stretch of the Nadi. Work has already started near Tafazalpura drain.

Later, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Member Parliament from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, dedicated to the people of Patiala the newly rejuvenated historic lake, built in 1885 by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh in the memory of his father, Maharaja Rajinder Singh. The Chief Minister took personal initiative in releasing funds to the tune of Rs.5.04 crore through Housing and Urban Development department. (ANI)

