Punjab CM takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at Civil Hospital in Mohali.



"I got my first shot of #Covid-19 vaccine today. I urge all above 60 years of age or above 45 years with co-morbidities to get the vaccination done as soon as possible. We all need to come together to defeat #Covid19 and I am sure we will. #MissionFateh," tweeted the Punjab Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kicked off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country by getting the vaccine shot.

Several prominent political leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, have already taken the vaccine.

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. (ANI)

