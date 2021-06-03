Punjab CM to formally inaugurate Malerkotla as state's 23rd district on June 7

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], June 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh would formally inaugurate Malerkotla as the 23rd district of the state on June 7, instead of June 5, the first Deputy Commissioner of the Malerkotla, Amrit Kaur Gill informed on Thursday.



While taking over charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Malerkotla today, Gill said that she would diligently fulfill the responsibility entrusted to her by the Punjab Government.

Mentioning that the entire district administration of Malerkotla, including the Deputy Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and other officials were fresh appointees, Gill said that a program is therefore being put forward to ensure proper management.

Considering herself fortunate to have the opportunity, she said, "The public welfare schemes of the Punjab government would be provided to the eligible beneficiaries in a timely and transparent manner, and the problems of the public would be resolved on a priority basis".

Amrit Kaur Gill is a 2010 batch IAS officer and was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Fatehgarh Sahib earlier.

Before assuming office, she also paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Haa da Naara. The newly appointed SSP of Malerkotla, Kanwardeep Kaur was also present on the occasion and took charge of her office later. (ANI)

